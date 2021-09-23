Emeril’s to Welcome Back Customers on Sept. 28

Photo courtesy of Emeril's New Orleans (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — Chef Emeril Lagasse’s flagship restaurant, Emeril’s, will reopen its doors on Sept. 28, after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. David Slater, culinary director of Emeril’s Homebase, will work alongside Lagasse on the menu and experience overall. Lagasse’s first of five restaurants in New Orleans celebrated 30 years of service in 2020. To make a reservation or to view the entire menu, call (504) 528-9393 or visit Emeril’s New Orleans website.