Emeril’s Restaurant to Reopen Aug. 31

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Chef Emeril Lagasse and Emeril’s Homebase announced the Aug. 31 reopening of Emeril’s restaurant in New Orleans. The iconic spot, which has been closed since March of 2020, will offer dinner service. Details of the menu and hours have not yet been announced. Reservations will be accepted beginning July 20.

“We are excited to reopen our doors at Emeril’s and return to doing what we love,” said Lagasse in a release. “The passion and love for our craft and our customers that guided my team and me 31 years ago remain the same. We are committed to hospitality and to creating life-enriching experiences for our employees and our guests in this great city of New Orleans.”

Opened in 1990, Lagasse’s first owned and operated restaurant earned many accolades throughout the years. It was one of the first fine-dining spots to return to full service after Hurricane Katrina.

“We are continuing to refine and enhance the great food and service that have been the cornerstone of Emeril’s,” said Lagasse. “This has been an opportunity to work closely with our purveyors, and craft a menu inspired by the bounty and traditions of south Louisiana and influenced by our international cultural experiences. We also aim to create an environment that attracts and cultivates talent from across our industry. We believe that as a team we can have fun, work hard, enrich our lives by being of service to others, and each day strive to perfect our craft.”

Emeril’s is hiring for all front-of-house and back-of-house positions.

Applicants should visit emerilsrestaurants.com/employment or email emerils.employment@emerillagasse.com. Candidates can also stop by Emeril’s in person, Monday through Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., to complete an application.

Emeril’s will be the eighth restaurant from the group to resume operations. Meril and Emeril’s Table in New Orleans; Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse in Las Vegas; Emeril’s Chop House and Burgers And More by Emeril in Bethlehem, PA; and Emeril’s Coastal in Miramar Beach, FL are all currently open.

Emeril's is located at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street.

For more information, visit emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils.