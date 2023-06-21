Emeril’s Restaurant to Close for Renovations and Redesign

Photo courtesy of Emeril's

NEW ORLEANS — Emeril’s restaurant, located at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street, will close July 16 through Sept. 26 for extensive renovations. Chef Emeril Lagasse, who launched his global career in New Orleans, is planning a complete reinvention of the interior of the building that houses his flagship restaurant in the Warehouse District. The last night of service before the temporary closure is July 15.

The transformation comes 33 years after Emeril’s first opened. Lagasse and his son E.J. Lagasse have enlisted Rozas Ward and Jem West to lead the redesign.

“The new kitchen will allow for a more intentional workflow and service efficiency suited to the restaurant’s contemporary tasting menu format,” said an Emeril’s spokesperson in a press release. “In the dining room, guests will experience a quainter atmosphere, with a small number of tables allowing the team to curate a memorable evening for each guest.”

When the restaurant reopens, it will highlight two tasting menus: classic and seasonal. And a new offering, the Salon at Emeril’s, will be accessible through the Julia Street entrance. It will showcase small plates and access to the restaurant’s Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine list. Reservations will not be required for the Salon.