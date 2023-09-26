Emeril’s Plans Oct. 24 Reopening

L to R: Chefs Emeril and E.J. Lagasse

NEW ORLEANS — Emeril Lagasse said his flagship restaurant at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street will reopen Oct. 24 following an extensive renovation, although that date is subject to change depending on the construction timeline.

Now helmed by Chef E.J. Lagasse (Emeril’s son), the restaurant will offer two tasting menus. The “classics” menu features Emeril’s signature dishes. A seasonal menu will change throughout the year.

The renovations included a complete gutting of the interior of the building. The newly transformed space will hold a smaller number of tables.

Also opening on Oct. 24, the Wine Bar at Emeril’s (entrance at 334 Julia Street) offers guests access to the Emeril’s wine cellar and food in a more casual atmosphere.

Reservations are available through Tock.