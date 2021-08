Emeril’s Homebase Names Bergen Carman Chef de Cuisine at Meril

NEW ORLEANS – Emeril’s Homebase has announced the promotion of Bergen Carman to chef de cuisine at Meril. Carman first joined the Emeril’s Delmonico team as pastry cook in 2008. She is a familiar face in the Meril kitchen, having served as pastry chef since the restaurant’s opening in 2017. In her new role, she’ll work closely with Emeril Lagasse.