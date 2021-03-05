Emeril Lagasse Foundation Gives $500K to Ochsner Discovery School

NEW ORLEANS – Emeril Lagasse Foundation, Ochsner Health, and Discovery Schools have announced a partnership to implement a national “ground-to-plate” education initiative. The $500,000 Emeril Lagasse Foundation grant will provide capital to build and operate a culinary garden and teaching kitchen at the Dr. John Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy.

“We appreciate the generosity of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation for sharing our vision of creating a transformative learning environment in our community,” said Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “This will provide Ochsner Discovery students with an opportunity to learn skills they will carry throughout their lifetimes and discover new ways to learn and explore creativity.”

Established by the Emeril Lagasse Foundation in 2016, the Emeril’s Culinary Garden & Teaching Kitchen program integrates gardening and cooking concepts into school curriculums, creating an interactive, food-centered learning environment. Emeril’s Culinary Garden & Teaching Kitchen relies on four key pillars to guide implementation: appreciation for the source of food, understanding of nutrition and healthy eating, the development of life skills through food, and the development of culinary skills.

To learn more about Dr. John Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, visit https://www.discoveryhsf.org/o/djod.