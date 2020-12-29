Emeril Lagasse Foundation Announces Over $240,000 in Grants

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Emeril Lagasse Foundation announced it has awarded more than $240,000 to 11 nonprofit organizations. The grants will support projects and initiatives aligned with the foundation’s mission to create opportunities to inspire, mentor and enable youth to reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition and arts education. Emergency funds were also awarded to support hospitality industry workers who are experiencing financial struggles due to COVID-19.

“The need to support the youth in our community has always been a priority of the foundation. This year, more young people than ever experienced unprecedented hardships,” said Emeril Lagasse Foundation president Brian Kish. “Our grant recipients this December have stepped up to meet increased and evolving needs, even as they faced reduced revenue. We are proud to invest in these organizations, and we are grateful for the tremendous support of our board, generous donors and community partners that make this all possible.”

The Foundation awarded grants to the following beneficiaries:

SPROUT NOLA – To support its Seedling Program, Kids Market Incentives and the organization’s mission to support established and developing farmers in New Orleans with technical and social support to build a stronger, more equipped community of growers.

Café Hope – To fund its AI Virtual Program which is being used to teach culinary arts and life skills to the youth enrolled remotely.

Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center – To benefit the mental health program in support of its mission to prevent child abuse and neglect, protect children, and restore the lives and futures of impacted children.

Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation – To expand its School Support Fund which provides ProStart classrooms with a digital zoom camera/scanner to allow teachers to live stream, record instructional materials, and scan all demonstrations and general curriculum.

Youth Empowerment Project – To sponsor its Holiday Gifting Program for New Orleans-area families and youth in need this holiday season.

Southern Smoke Foundation – To contribute to the Emeril Lagasse Hospitality Industry Relief Fund that provides emergency funding for hospitality industry workers located across the Gulf South.

Louisiana Hospitality Foundation – To support its Hospitality Worker Crisis Grant Program that provides emergency financial assistance to individuals working in Louisiana’s hospitality industry.

Aaron Sanchez Scholarship Fund – To help fund its scholarship program whose recipients receive a full scholarship to the International Culinary Center in New York City including room and board; school supplies; transportation to and from New York City for the start and end of the program; local mentorships and culinary industry experience.

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation – To support its education program which prioritizes funding for collaborations between schools and community-based organizations to provide unique opportunities to leverage efforts and achieve greater impact.

The Ecology Center – To invest in its Farm Share Field Kit Program which allows youth to experience the farm, from home.

Edible Education Experience – To sponsor its upcoming Food to Feast event featuring local chef ambassadors and benefiting EEE programing.

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation is proud to continue serving youth in need and helping them reach their full potential. Learn more about causes making a difference here.