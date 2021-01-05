Emergent Method Hires Christina Melton, Announces Promotions

BATON ROUGE – Emergent Method, a Baton Rouge-based management consulting firm, has announced that Christina Melton has joined the firm as a manager. In this role, she will support the continued growth of the firm’s strategic communication practice by providing crisis communication and public relations expertise to its clients.

“Christina is a well-respected professional in her industry, both in Louisiana and across the country. She has decades of experience telling the incredible, complex stories of the people of this state and elevating them to grab the attention of millions,” said Nick Speyrer, Emergent Method president. “Her energy and expertise will push our strategic communication services to new levels and enhance the scale and reach of our efforts for our clients.”

Melton joins Emergent Method after most recently serving as deputy director of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, where she led day-to-day operations for the network’s six television stations and various digital platforms. At LPB, Melton spearheaded several innovative initiatives, including developing the Louisiana Digital Media Archive and creating the network’s Digital Services department. Throughout the unprecedented events of 2020, Melton was responsible for managing all aspects of production for LPB’s COVID-19 programming, which included daily statewide broadcast updates and hurricane briefings, as well as at-home schooling resources to support parents, teachers and students in virtual learning. She has also secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding for the network to deliver groundbreaking, modernized programming and initiatives to the people of Louisiana.

Melton has produced, directed and written national award-winning stories and publications focused on preserving the history and culture of Louisiana, as well as covering the state’s land loss crisis and coastal restoration initiatives. She also previously served as the global communications manager for one of the nation’s largest infrastructure firms and as a news producer at various broadcast news stations throughout the southern U.S.

“As we enter a new year, we believe that bringing talent like Christina to our firm, as well as promoting several team members, keeps us well positioned to continue meeting the needs of our clients ― no matter what they are or what unanticipated challenges the future holds,” Speyrer said.

At the end of 2020, the firm made several senior-level promotions, including promoting Tracy Bennett, Mollie Williams Landry, Emily Hebert Rodriguez, Robyn Stiles and Therese Walker to manager. In their new roles, they will manage client engagements and business development activities while overseeing teams across the firm’s various consulting disciplines.