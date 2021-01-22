Ellevate Louisiana to Host Summit for Louisiana Women

NEW ORLEANS — Ellevate Louisiana, a nonprofit policy organization established to empower women leaders by connecting and educating them on the challenges impacting our state, is set to host “Ellevating Our State: A Summit for Louisiana Women.” The three-day virtual conference is scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and Feb. 11.

“Ellevate Louisiana is excited to bring together a diverse group of powerful women from across Louisiana to discuss data-driven, nonpartisan solutions to the issues impacting our state,” said Julie Stokes, the organization’s founder. “As Louisiana continues to face new challenges daily, this dialogue is more important now than ever. It is our hope that this summit provokes honest, real discussions on the issues facing our state and how we can work together to build a brighter future for Louisiana and all of its citizens.”

Ellevating Our State attendees will hear from and interact with guest speakers on issues pertaining to Louisiana’s finances, economy, workforce and infrastructure. Participants will use Remo, a live virtual event and networking platform, to log in, watch sessions, network and more.

Summit speakers include Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Officer Christopher Keaton, Louisiana Division of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne, Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson, Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava DeJoie, Louisiana Department of Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson and more.

“Women comprise more than half of Louisiana’s population but face several barriers when it comes to accessing quality health care, representation in leadership and economic security. Throughout my career, I’ve advocated for issues vital to women, including expanding educational opportunities, lowering taxes for working families and combatting domestic violence,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne. “I’m honored to participate in Ellevating Our State and continue the conversation about how we can create and implement policies that empower and uplift the women of Louisiana.

Ellevating Our State is made possible through the generous support of Ochsner Health, Cornerstone Government Affairs, CSRS, Postlethwaite & Netterville, Gilchrist Construction Co. LLC and Emergent Method.

To see the complete summit schedule, purchase tickets or become a member of Ellevate Louisiana, visit ellevatela.org.