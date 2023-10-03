Eliza Jane Hotel Appoints New Executives to Leadership Team

L to R: Parker Sams and Malissa Fagan

NEW ORLEANS – The Eliza Jane, a Hyatt Unbound Collection hotel, has appointed Parker Sams managing director and Malissa Fagan director of sales. The duo will join the leadership team at a historic 196-room boutique hotel in downtown New Orleans.

Sams will oversee all day-to-day hotel operations, including dining experiences and guest relations. He brings more than 15 years of industry expertise to the property. He held leadership positions at Highgate Hotels and Resorts, Sightline Hotels and Remington Hotels.

“The Eliza Jane is so rich in history, and is one of the most special properties I’ve been fortunate enough to manage,” said Sams. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team here in the lively city of New Orleans, and I’m excited to further the one-of-a-kind guest experience this wonderful property offers.”

Fagan will spearhead the sales team and assist with generating new business while also leading the property’s marketing efforts. She led sales and marketing efforts in several directorial positions at Hotel Tonelle and Holiday Inn Express, St. Charles. She brings almost a decade of industry experience and sales knowledge.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside our management and marketing teams to curate a guest experience that is not only individual to the Eliza Jane, but also personal to every visitor,” said Fagan. “With so much history already ingrained in its story, I can’t wait to continue to share more of this lovely property with the world.”