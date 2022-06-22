Eli Ayoub Joins LCMC Health as Vice President of Specialty Pharmacy

NEW ORLEANS – Elias “Eli” Ayoub is LCMC Health’s new vice president of specialty pharmacy. Ayoub will be responsible for the development of clinical programs and product management to support the system’s specialty pharmacy business. He will also be instrumental in the buildout of the specialty pharmacy at Children’s Hospital New Orleans that is set to open later this year.

Ayoub has spent the last seven years of his career in various leadership roles in pharmacy operations, business planning, regulatory compliance, and process improvement. Most recently, he served as director of pharmacy for a federally qualified health center in Boston. Prior to this, he served as director of pharmacy for a hospital in Michigan. Additionally, Ayoub designed and built an independent specialty and home infusion pharmacy from the ground up in southwestern Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome Eli to our LCMC Health family,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “He is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record and depth of expertise in specialty pharmacy. Eli will be a great asset as we continue to anticipate and meet the needs of our pharmacy clients.”

Ayoub holds his bachelor’s degree in biology from Worcester State College and his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Ayoub also serves as a certified consultant with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) in durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies, and specialty pharmacy standards.