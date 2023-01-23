Elevance Health to Acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — On Jan. 23, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s biggest provider of health insurance, announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BCBSLA will join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands. The two companies also jointly own Healthy Blue, a health plan for Medicaid that works with over 13,000 doctors and 160 hospitals in the state.

The acquisition of BCBSLA, which has more than 1.9 million members, is expected to be complete in 2023.

“For almost a century, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has focused on its mission of improving the health and lives of Louisianians,” wrote BCBSLA President and CEO I. Steven Udvarhelyi in a message announcing the acquisition. “As we all know, healthcare has changed dramatically during the last 90 years and we have evolved to respond to the changing healthcare landscape so that we can continue to fulfill our mission.”

In the letter, Udvarhelyi said the increased scale will allow the company to stay competitive — and he announced that proceeds from the transaction will fund a multi-billion dollar foundation that will “focus only on the unique and complex needs of Louisianians.”

