El Guapo Mixers Hit the Shelves at the Fresh Market

NEW ORLEANS — On May 10, New Orleans-based cocktail brand El Guapo will launch three products nationwide in 159 locations of the Fresh Market supermarket chain. Customers will be able to purchase El Guapo’s bloody mary, salted paloma and mojito mixers, which can be combined with ice and booze to create instant cocktails (or mocktails).

Owned and operated by CEO Christa Cotton, El Guapo has grown rapidly since its pre-pandemic debut.

The startup raised more than $1.1 million in 2021 to scale production and operations in Orleans Parish. The next year, it moved its headquarters from Tchoupitoulas Street to the former BellSouth building at 3300 Gravier, where Cotton installed a bottling line and added five additional team members. Cotton said the new capital and equipment effectively quintupled her company’s manufacturing capacity and leaves plenty of room to grow.

El Guapo built its business by selling cocktail bitters, syrups and mixers to upscale bars, restaurants and retailers. Current clients include Total Wine, Whole Foods, World Market, Neiman Marcus and many chefs. Locally, products can be found at Cochon, Hotel Saint Vincent, Commander’s Palace, Compere Lapin, Bar Marilou, the Four Seasons and Bouligny Tavern. They are sold in all 50 states and five countries.

Cotton said the brand partners with regional farmers to produce products made with fresh strawberries, satsumas, pecans and chicory.