EisnerAmper Gulf Coast Partner-in-Charge Honored by LCPA

L to R: Dan Gardiner and Seth Norris

BATON ROUGE – EisnerAmper, a global advisory firm, announced that Dan Gardiner, partner-in-charge of Gulf Coast markets at EisnerAmper, received the 2023 Special Recognition Award from the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants. This award is presented annually to a CPA who has demonstrated “outstanding, unselfish service in a special area or field within the accounting profession.”

Gardiner has approximately three decades of experience helping organizations successfully navigate complex financial issues. According to LCPA, “his unique career path and variety of experiences have instilled in him a focus on innovative solutions to the problems that face an evolving industry.”

Before joining the EisnerAmper team, Gardiner was the managing director and CEO at Postlethwaite & Netterville, an accounting and business advisory firm. In his free time, he dedicates himself to engaging and serving within his community.

“I’m honored to be recognized with such a distinguished group of award recipients this year,” said Gardiner. “Thank you to the LCPA and especially to my colleagues who make achievements like this possible. And congratulations to all of this year’s honorees.”