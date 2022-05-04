Ehrhardt Group Ranked No. 130 Agency in the US by PR Week

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group announced that it ranked No. 130 in the U.S. and No. 169 globally in PR Week’s annual Agency Business Report 2022 published this month.

“Our ranking among the top PR agencies in the U.S. is a testament to the trust and success our team has built in the Gulf South. We understand how the people of the Gulf South make decisions and take action. We have developed a sense of ownership of our region by delving into the dynamics of our communities, businesses and relationships that make us all tick,” said Marc Ehrhardt, the company’s president.

The Ehrhardt Group advises Fortune 500 corporations, local, state and regional institutions, and public entities in the critical areas of issues management, media relations, reputation management, crisis communications, social media and public affairs.