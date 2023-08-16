Ehrhardt Group Promotes Koppel to VP of Media and Strategy

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group, a New Orleans-based public relations firm, has named Catherine Koppel vice president of media and strategy. In her new role, she joins the firm’s leadership team with a focus on broadening client relationships and guiding TEG professionals in strategic media relations and storytelling.

“Since joining TEG, Catherine has been an invaluable source of knowledge and support for our entire team,” said Marc Ehrhardt, the company’s president. “Her commitment to her clients and teammates, extensive understanding of the world of media and inherent ability to develop stories on our clients’ behalf that compel, inspire and educate time and time again enable us to continue growing as one of the most distinctive firms in the Gulf South.”

Prior to this promotion, Koppel advised clients and team members on interfacing with the news media and building brand reputation as a senior counselor for the firm. With more than 25 years of experience, she has honed her skills in media and journalism – spending two decades working in television news in New Orleans, New York, Phoenix, Washington D.C. and Moscow.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Koppel started her career as an assignment editor for WVUE-TV. She went on to become managing editor and multimedia director for WGNO-TV, and associate director of public affairs for Loyola University New Orleans.

In 2010, Koppel moved to Moscow to participate in a professional development fellowship for young Russia specialists aimed at improving relations between the U.S., Britain and Russia. Following her fellowship, Koppel worked for Reuters Video News as a television producer in Moscow and Washington D.C., covering some of the most important stories of the decade, including the Olympics, the World Cup, the Russian and American presidential elections, and the 2014 invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

In 2016, she was appointed senior producer, overseeing Reuters Video News’ coverage of the New York region and the United Nations.

Koppel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian and Eastern European Studies from Boston University. She currently resides in the Uptown New Orleans area with her husband and daughter.