Ehrhardt Group Promotes Katie Bourque to Senior Account Executive

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group, a Gulf South public relations firm, has announced the promotion of Katie Bourque to senior account executive. In her new role, Bourque will lead the media and public outreach efforts on the accounts she services while providing strategic guidance to her clients and team members. Bourque works with clients in the energy, healthcare, entertainment, and public affairs industries.

“Understanding our clients’ business and goals is a requirement for success,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Katie’s innate ability to listen first, then act allows us to build and further relationships throughout the Gulf South based on trust and results.”

Prior to her promotion, Bourque developed and executed the public relations and community outreach initiatives as an account executive at TEG. She also previously served as business operations coordinator at SMG New Orleans.

Bourque graduated from Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communications with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a concentration in public relations. She earned a Master of Science degree in hospitality and tourism management from the University of New Orleans.