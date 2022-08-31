Ehrhardt Group Promotes Dominique Ellis Falcon

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group, a public relations firm with clients across the Gulf South, has announced the appointment of Dominique Ellis Falcon to vice president of account services. In her new role, Ellis will foster new opportunities for agency growth and continue to guide TEG staff in client development and agency operations.

“Dominique has few peers in how she builds relationships. As important, she is an exceptional leader at TEG, providing solutions and fortifying relationships for two of our most valuable assets – our clients and our team,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Her propensity for creating the best path forward, not always the most traveled, will enable us to continue growing as one of the most distinctive firms of the Gulf South.”

“Working with and helping grow the top-notch team we have here has been a highlight of my professional life,” said Ellis. “TEG continues to be at the forefront of public relations and affairs work that is consistently impacting the people of the Gulf South, our friends and neighbors.”

With more than a decade of experience in public relations, marketing, communications and business development, Ellis is able to strategically develop and implement customized campaigns for her clients while working to build teams and internal processes. She has overseen award-winning public affairs, corporate communication, media relation, issues management and crisis management campaigns with local, national and international clients. Throughout her career, she has represented Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, coalitions and startups in a variety of industries, including education, lifestyle, tourism, hospitality, conservation, governmental relations, health and technology.

Prior to joining the Ehrhardt Group, Ellis owned a boutique PR and marketing firm and served as marketing and communications director for companies and firms in New Orleans and New York. She received her B.A. from Loyola University New Orleans.