Ehrhardt Group Promotes 2 Account Supervisors

L to R: Traci D. Howerton and Katie McKeogh

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group, a public relations firm, has promoted Traci D. Howerton to account supervisor of marketing and content and Katie McKeogh to account supervisor of public affairs.

Howerton leads a team that provides creative marketing and content solutions. Her account portfolio includes clients in the energy, health insurance, infrastructure, waste and hospitality industries. With more than 20 years of experience, she has specialized in public and media relations, marketing, advertising and account management throughout her career. Prior to joining TEG, she worked as a business consultant with an emphasis on brand management and public relations. She received a degree in mass communication from Nicholls State University. She earned an masters degree in history from the University of New Orleans.

McKeogh assists clients with public relations and public affairs initiatives. She also supervises account teams. McKeogh’s account portfolio includes clients in the energy, maritime, healthcare and automotive industries. Prior to joining TEG, she spent five years serving in the federal government in Washington, D.C. as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in various roles on Capitol Hill. She gained strategic and crisis communications experience while working in the executive branch and with elected officials in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. McKeogh earned a B.A. in public relations and a B.A. in history from the University of Georgia.

“Traci and Katie each have a knack for reducing complex issues into digestible, newsworthy information and positioning it where it will have the largest impact,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Their mutual talent and unique areas of expertise are essential to the work we do for our clients and reaching the communities most important to them. I look forward to their continued insight and leadership in their new roles at TEG.”