Ehrhardt Group Expands to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Ehrhardt Group, a New Orleans-based public relations firm, has opened a second Louisiana office at One American Place in Baton Rouge.

“In public relations, we all believe in relationships. We all believe in results. What makes TEG different from other firms is that we choose to practice our craft in the Gulf South,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “We’ve had a concentration of work in Baton Rouge and the Capital region for more than 25 years, as we worked side-by-side with our clients, providing solutions and fortifying strategic regional relationships on their behalf. This new office was a logical next step for TEG and will allow us to continue those efforts in a more immediate and expansive manner. We’re excited for the next chapter of our company as we continue to grow.”

Ehrhardt said the new Baton Rouge office will expand his firm’s ability to offer public relations, issues management and marketing services to a portfolio of clients that includes Fortune 500 corporations, national and regional institutions and public entities.

The Ehrhardt Group advises clients on messaging, earned media relations, public affairs, issues management, reputation management, crisis communications, social media, content creation and brand building.