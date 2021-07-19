Ehrhardt Group Continues to Grow Gulf South Team

L to R: Caroline Kohl and Anna Bowden

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group announces Caroline Kohl and Anna Bowden have joined the firm as assistant account executives.

Caroline Kohl assists team members by developing ideas and content, monitoring, reporting, writing and conducting research for her accounts. Her diverse account portfolio includes clients in the corporate, public affairs, healthcare, hospitality and event industries. Prior to joining TEG, Kohl honed her public relations and communication skills through internship work with Hall Strategies, Spears Group and the Harpeth Hall School. Kohl earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and communications, and a Master of Arts degree in English from Tulane University.

Anna Bowden assists team members with the ideation and execution of long- and short-term goals for a variety of clients in the corporate, oil and gas, legal, hospitality and event industries. Prior to joining TEG, Bowden worked on global accounts as a Graduate Development Professional in Fleishman Hillard’s corporate practice in New York City. Bowden earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in media studies from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and is currently working towards earning her Master of Science degree in marketing and communications at Loyola University New Orleans.

“We are continuing to expand our team with individuals who know that, in order to succeed in the Gulf South, we must listen, understand, act and adjust,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “This allows us to further assist companies and organizations in our region as they engage and build trust with the audiences most important to them.”