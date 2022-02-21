Ehrhardt Group Announces 2 New Hires

L to R: Kara Nelson, Brandin Walker

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group has announced that Kara Nelson and Brandin Walker have joined the firm as account executives.

Nelson executes public outreach and awareness campaigns for a variety of clients in various industries, including healthcare, hospitality, tourism and energy. A journalist with more than 20 years of writing and editing experience, Nelson got her start working at the LSU Press in Baton Rouge and the MIT Press in Cambridge, Mass. She spent a year working on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and later became the founding editor of Gambit’s CUE magazine in New Orleans. In addition to previous editorial roles at Big Mouth Media and New Orleans Publishing Group, Nelson has worked in public relations and marketing for companies in a variety of industries – from skincare to telecom to talent scouting. She writes a frequent home and design column in the New Orleans Advocate. Nelson earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature from Louisiana State University and completed a master’s program in image studies at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England.

Walker executes the day-to-day strategic efforts for clients in the corporate, public affairs, energy, sports and entertainment industries. Prior to joining the Ehrhardt Group, he worked in digital marketing as a digital project specialist. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Southern University and A&M College of Baton Rouge. After graduating from Southern University, Walker commissioned into the United States Army, serving seven years as an active-duty officer before transitioning to the Army Reserve.

“Ideas are our currency,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “These individuals both have distinctive backgrounds and bring new points of view and perspectives to our team. This enables us to further provide our clients with the best path forward, not necessarily the most traveled.”