Edwards to Declare Oct. 24 Statewide Red Beans and Rice Day

Getty Images

LAFAYETTE (press release) — The 19th century Louisiana tradition of red beans and rice is alive and well thanks to iconic Louisiana brands Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans. This duo has come together again for the Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign, delivering a “Louisiana-grandmother approved” recipe to folks across the state. In celebration of the occasion, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to officially declare Oct. 24 as statewide “Red Beans and Rice Day” via proclamation on the Capitol steps.

Both multi-generational, family-owned companies, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans have endured through economic depressions, pandemics and numerous hurricanes, facing new challenges along the way, constantly adapting to market conditions. And one tradition has remained the same through it all — red beans and rice mondays.

“Here in New Orleans, we’ve been enjoying red beans and rice on Mondays for a long time,” said Vince Hayward, CEO of L. H. Hayward & Company, owner of Camellia Brand, based in New Orleans. “There’s value beyond words in sitting down at the table with your family to a delicious home-cooked meal of red beans and rice.”

According to the USA Rice Federation, Louisiana is the third largest rice-producing state, contributing over $308 million to the state economy and providing thousands of jobs.

“We’re proud to continue the legacy of rice production and bringing local products to those across the state,” said Robert Trahan, co-owner of Falcon Rice Mill and Cajun Country Rice. “Red beans and rice is a simple dish to make and such a crowd-pleaser, so we definitely don’t see it going anywhere anytime soon. Recipes have been passed down generation after generation, just like our companies, and we hope that this campaign can help in keeping that tradition alive.”

Together, these family-owned and operated businesses will celebrate with elected officials and cooking enthusiasts on the Capitol steps as “Red Beans and Rice Monday” is officially declared on Oct. 24. Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans will also present Second Harvest and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank with a generous donation made possible by local purchases of their products, providing 100,000 meals to families in need. Following the proclamation, red beans & rice will be served to guests.