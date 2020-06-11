Edwards Signs Bills Expanding Access to Alcohol Delivery

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill meant to expand access to alcohol delivery.

Lawmakers last year legalized delivering alcohol but said the deliveries had to be made by direct employees of the store or restaurant or by a third-party company with direct, permanent employees. This restriction was justified as ensuring clear legal responsibility if something goes wrong, but it had the effect of limiting access because third-party food and beverage delivery companies typically use contract workers.

Act 115 allows delivery companies that use 1099 contract workers to participate. It also allows stores to deliver spirits, not just low-alcohol content beverages. Restaurants still would be limited to delivering beer and wine.

Other bills Edwards announced signing include:

Act 141: Provides for the regulatory framework for online fantasy sports contests with cash prizes. Voters in most parishes legalized the practice in 2018, though lawmakers were unable to set up the rules during last year’s session because of a last-minute filibuster by a former lawmaker upset about a different bill.

Fantasy sports still will not be legal until the taxes are imposed. A House committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would do so.

Act 132: Allows a person to file a motion to expunge a record of his arrest for a felony or misdemeanor offense that did not result in a conviction if they successfully complete a pretrial diversion program.

Act 138: Allows local governments to adopt an exemption from local sales taxes for feminine hygiene products and diapers.

Act 147: Provides immunity for prosecution for people who are legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program.

By David Jacobs of the Center Square





