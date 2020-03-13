Edwards Orders K-12 Schools Closed Through April 13

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation shutting down all K-12 schools in the state through April 13. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation that K-12 schools in Louisiana should shut down until April 13 to help prevent the community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). There are 33 confirmed cases of the illness in the state and few test kits to identify additional ones. Gov. Edwards also banned public gatherings larger than 250 people.

Earlier in the week, all area colleges and universities transitioned to online teaching. The list of events that have been postponed or cancelled includes the upcoming Louisiana primary election, all St. Patrick’s Day festivities and French Quarter Fest.

More details are coming soon.





Comments

comments