Edwards Declares March 8 Volunteers of America Day

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Monday, March 8 “Volunteers of America Day” to honor 125 years of the organization’s service to communities in Louisiana. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will also light up Downtown New Orleans in red, white and blue on the evening of March 8 to commemorate the occasion.

“Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has become one of the largest human services providers in southeast Louisiana with over 20 programs available,” said Voris Vigee, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. “Within our 16-parish service area, we provide support and empowerment to more than 47,000 vulnerable individuals annually, including at-risk youth, the frail elderly,veterans, people returning from prison, people with disabilities, and those recovering from addictions.”

