Edwards Appoints Dennis Lambert to the Water Resources Commission

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Dennis G. Lambert to the Water Resources Commission. Lambert is a benefit-cost analyst for flood mitigation for Innovative Emergency Management Inc. He will serve as an engineer with expertise in ground water resource management.

The Water Resources Commission is responsible for working with the commissioner of conservation to prevent waste of ground water resources and to prevent or alleviate damaging or potentially damaging subsidence of the land surface caused by withdrawal of groundwater.

Lambert is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers; chair of the Waterways Committee and member of the Ports & Harbors Committee for the Coasts, Oceans, Ports and Rivers Institute. He is also a review panelist for the Albert Einstein Award in sediment transport; diplomate in Port Engineering and Diplomate in Navigation Engineering for the Academy of Coastal, Ocean, Port & Navigation Engineers and a diplomate in Water Resources Engineering for the American Academy of Water Resources Engineers. He earned a B.S. in civil engineering with emphasis in concrete design; B.S. in environmental engineering with an emphasis in surface water quality modeling and a M.S. in engineering with an emphasis in environmental engineering and numerical modeling. He has more than 35 years of experience in construction and engineering for conventional infrastructure and civil works.