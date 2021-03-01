Editor’s Note

Spring is typically a time for hope and new beginnings, and there’s never been a time, in my lifetime at least, that both of those things were more needed than now.

It’s been a rough winter. There were a lot of gray days, not just weather-wise, but pandemic-wise. Just as we all reached our mental and emotional limits for social distancing and home schooling, we were told that even with a vaccine hitting the streets, things are far from over. Oh yeah and that mask you’ve been wearing? Time to put another one on top of it.

This month marks a year since the pandemic started — it was on March 9, 2020 that the first COVID-19 case was reported in New Orleans and it feels simultaneously like a lifetime ago, and like last week. Such is the funhouse version of time we now live with. It’s officially been a full year since I’ve hugged my mom and dad, worked in my office, eaten inside a restaurant, put on a cocktail dress — or, to be real, pants with an actual fitted waist — or dropped my kid off at school. At this time a year ago we were scared, but never in our wildest imaginations could we have envisioned how much and how long everything was about to change.

I’ve uttered the phrase, “It’s a lot,” to tearful, exhausted friends over this past year more times than I can count, and it has been, and it still is. This is I purposely chose that our March issue focused on what’s going well right now. Fortunately, we found plenty to talk about, starting with residential real estate, a definite bright spot. We were so excited to have the chance to chat with the top families in this field, the Merricks and the Gardners, about their recent big news and their thoughts on the future. We went searching for more good news and found a pretty wide array of local small businesses that were having their best year ever.

Speaking with these business owners, many expressed some discomfort with sharing their success at a time when so many are struggling, but at the same time, they said they felt grateful to be able to support their own staff and other local businesses right now. They are hope.

Happy Reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Managing Editor