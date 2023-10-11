Eden Centers for Hope & Healing Adds Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – Eden Centers for Hope & Healing (formerly Eden House) has named Manny Linares and Marcel Sorondo to its board of directors. Linares is president and CEO of Touro, and Sorondo is a prelate of the Catholic Church who was chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

Linares has more than 30 years of healthcare experience. Before joining Touro, he served as market chief executive officer for Tenet Healthcare Corporation in Florida. He has served in several leadership roles during his tenure and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in strategic planning, compliance regulations, operational efficiency and market share. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Health Services Administration from Florida International University in Miami.

Touro is part of the LCMC Health Organization, a partner with Eden Centers.

Sorondo has written various publications in the sciences and has also earned several honors, including the Légion d’Honneur of France in 2000. In 2001, Pope John Paul II consecrated him as Titular Bishop of Forum Novum (Vescovio). In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI made him a member of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. Sorondo has led the fight against human trafficking in Rome, the U.S. and other countries for several decades. He has been a featured speaker at the Louisiana First Foundation’s Global Human Trafficking Summits, joining leaders in the anti-human trafficking sector from across the U.S.

Eden Centers for Hope and Healing works to eradicate the trafficking of human beings. It provides youth prevention, education, legislative advocacy, recovery assistance, and reentry services.