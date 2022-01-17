Ed Bukaty Becomes Member of Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman has promoted Edward Bukaty IV to member. He has served as an associate since joining the firm in 2014.

Bukaty is a corporate and transactional lawyer who has represented an array of companies in sales and acquisitions totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. He was recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch list in 2021 and 2022; in Louisiana Super Lawyers as a “rising star” in 2021 and 2022; and in New Orleans Magazine’s “2021 Top Lawyers.” He also has served as chair of the Business Transactions Committee of the New Orleans Bar Association since 2020.

“Ed’s work has been exemplary, and we appreciate the value he brings to the firm and our clients,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee, in a press release.

“It’s an honor to take this next step with Stone Pigman,” Bukaty said. “I look forward to many more years of work with our clients and colleagues in this dynamic practice.”

Bukaty graduated cum laude from Tulane University Law School and summa cum laude from Louisiana State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Prior to his tenure with Stone Pigman, he served as a judicial intern and extern in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Bukaty also provides legal consulting services on a pro bono basis to underserved populations through the Legal Help for the Homeless Program.