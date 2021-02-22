Economic Development Group Partners with Shop Local Nola

CHALMETTE – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation has announced its official partnership with Shop Local Nola, a directory for verified, locally owned businesses in the Greater New Orleans area. SBEDF is joining other chambers and economic development organizations in the region in an effort to encourage consumers to support local businesses. All of these organizations are committed to strengthening homegrown businesses by promoting what they have to offer and providing an additional marketing channel.

“Shopping local is the most important thing consumers can do this year,” said Jacquie Bonano, founder of JB Communications and Shop Local Nola. “Our goal is to work with St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation to provide locally owned businesses with free resources to support their marketing efforts.”

“St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is thrilled to partner with Shop Local Nola,” said the organization’s executive director, Meaghan McCormack. “ShopLocalNola.com is a free resource for businesses in St. Bernard Parish to stay accessible during and after COVID-19. This partnership gives both organizations the opportunity to work together and bring more attention to locally owned St. Bernard businesses.”