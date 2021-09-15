Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium Returns

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and its Commercial Investment Division will host the 11th annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 20. The theme for this year’s virtual event is “Rethinking Real Estate: Adapting to the Changing Dynamic in New Orleans and Louisiana.” Ticket prices are $35 single day and $60 for both days. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.nomar.org. The conference is approved to provide up to eight hours of continuing education for Realtors and appraisers.

At the symposium, experts in real estate, finance, government and academia will evaluate and discuss real estate and financial markets.

Moderators and featured guest speakers are:

(Moderators) Mike Mito,CCIM, Remax Commercial Brokers; Katie Witry, Realtor and Owner of Witry Collective; Paul Richard, NAI Latter and Blum; (Speakers) Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist National Association of Realtors; Brian Bailey, CCIM, CRE, Subject Matter Expert, Commercial Real Estate Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Gary Wagner, Professor and Economist, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; K.C. Conway, CCIM, CRE, MAI Chief Economist, CCIM Institute Red Shoe Economics, Co-Founder; Jesse M. Keenan, M.Sc., Ph.D., J.D., LL.M. Associate Professor of Real Estate, School of Architecture Tulane University; Norma Jean Mattei, Ph.D., P.E. University of New Orleans; Allison Plyer, BA, MBA, ScD, Chief Demographer The Data Center; Robert Bergeron, Principal Crescent Title; Norman Morris, RCE, CAE, Chief Executive Officer Louisiana Realtors; Kirsten Early, CCIM, Partner/Director of Retail SRSA Commercial Real Estate; Mali Carow, General Manager Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans; Ty Gose, CCIM, SIOR, Commercial Sales Associate NAI Latter & Blum; David Hecht, R.A., NCARB, LEED AP Formwork Development; Peter Bowen, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer City of New Orleans; and Guy Williams, President & CEO Gulf Coast Bank.

The two-day virtual conference will present speakers and panel discussions on a variety of topics such as:

The Post-Covid Economy: Forecast for America, Commercial Real Estate: A View from the Federal Reserve, Commercial Real Estate: A Perspective on the Southeastern Region, Real Estate in New Orleans: Hospice Care or New Economy in the Face of Climate Change?, Coastal Engineering: Building for the Future, Census 2020: What Did We Learn?, The Changing Real Estate Closing Process: What the Future Holds, The Economy of Real Estate: Forecast for New Orleans and South Louisiana, Housing in Louisiana: A Market Comparison, Adaptive Re-Use: The Rise of Med-tail (Medical Retail), Transformative Development: Adapting to Market Forces, Affordable Housing: The Changing Development Model, Planning for New Orleans: The Model for the 21st Century, and Can I Buy That with Bitcoin? Crypto Currencies Explained.

This year’s sponsors are Gulf Coast Bank, Crescent Title Company, NAI Latter & Blum, Biz New Orleans, LACDB, Home Bank, Louisiana Realtors, Finance New Orleans, GSRIEN, Witry Collective, Delta Title Company, Murphy Appraisal Services, Merrill – A Bank of America Company, CCIM, and Engel Volkers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.