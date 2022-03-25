Dupuy Group Receives Award of Excellence from Trade Organization

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (press release) — The International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans (IFFCBANO) hosted its 42nd Annual International Trade Symposium March 13-15 in Point Clear, Ala. The theme was “Best Practices in Global Sourcing for International Trade.”

The program offered presentations by many individuals from a wide range of sections of the trade and transportation community in the Gulf Coast. The Port of New Orleans, U. S. Customs and Border Protection, Jones Walker, Port of South Louisiana, Lineage Logistics, Triple G Express, Roanoke Trade, and Avalon Risk Management presented information relevant to logistics challenges faced today. The program provided insight on a number of topics such as cybersecurity, supply chain congestion, and how the region has been impacted from the COVID pandemic.

IFFCBANO presented the “Award of Excellence” to the Dupuy Group for its dedication to providing outstanding service to the transportation industry. Accepting the award on behalf of the Dupuy family was Allan Colley, president and Janet Colley-Morse, vice president.