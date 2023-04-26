Dupas Earns Spot on National List of Top Wealth Advisors

METAIRIE (press release) – Northwestern Mutual is pleased to announce that Emmett Dupas III, a Metairie-based wealth management advisor, has earned a spot on the 2023 Forbes Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

Forbes receives more than 30,000 advisor applicants annually, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are nominated by their firms and undergo a series of comprehensive interviews, questionnaires and vetting by SHOOK Research. SHOOK considers a variety of qualitative and quantitative metrics when evaluating nominees, including industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

Dupas has been with Northwestern Mutual since 2003. His practice, Bienville Capital Group, focuses on financial and retirement planning, qualified plans, and risk management solutions.

“This achievement reiterates the work that we are doing to help individuals, businesses and their employees have successful retirement outcomes,” said Dupas.