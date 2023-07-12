Dryades YMCA Names First Female CEO to Lead the Organization

NEW ORLEANS — Erika Mann has been named CEO of the Dryades YMCA, a Central City institution that has provided educational, recreational and social services to the community for more than 100 years.

A native New Orleanian, Mann is the former head of school for the James Singleton Charter school. She was serving as the Dryades YMCA interim leader before being selected to fill the job permanently.

“It was a no brainer to name Erika as the CEO. She has a wealth of experience with turnaround management,” said board chair Bishop Tom Watson.

Mann is a lifelong educator and school leader with more than 25 years of experience in greater New Orleans. She earned her bachelor’s from Loyola University New Orleans and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of New Orleans.