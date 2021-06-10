Dryades YMCA Appoints Dr. Samuel Odom as Interim Chief Executive Officer

NEW ORLEANS – From the Dryades YMCA New Orleans board of directors:

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Samuel Odom as Interim Chief Executive Officer of this historic institution in service of the Metropolitan New Orleans community. Dr. Odom has been an invested member of the Dryades YMCA Board of Directors since 2019. He has acted as the Chief Point of Contact for the organization’s administration and staff during the CEO vacancy. Dr. Odom earned a PhD in Counseling from the Capella University Harold Abel School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, MSW in APO, Health & Mental Health from Southern University at New Orleans and a BA in Philosophy and Religion from Dillard University. A selfless professional who is profoundly interested in the health & wellness of our members and constituents, he is a 24-year veteran leader, clinician, and military social work scholar in the field of combat social work.”