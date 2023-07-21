Drew Brees, John McEnroe to Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Match

NEW ORLEANS – (July 20, 2023) – Drew Brees and tennis legend John McEnroe will compete in a celebrity exhibition pickleball match on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the NOLA Pickle Fest presented by B1 Bank. The match will take place at the center court in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“Brittany and I are very excited … and thankful that John McEnroe and b1BANK are helping us in our ongoing efforts to help those in need in throughout Gulf Coast,” said Brees in a press release.

Former No. 1 tennis player in the world and current television commentator, McEnroe holds 17 Grand Slam titles, including seven singles, nine men’s doubles and one in mixed doubles. Known just as well for his dominant personality as his superb performance on the court, he is considered by many as one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Drew, building on our shared commitment to our local communities,” said Chris Keene, southeast Louisiana regional president of b1BANK. “Through our sponsorship of the NOLA Pickle Fest we will be supporting the Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of local children and families across our region while having a great time playing pickleball and enjoying the festivities.”

The NOLA Pickle Fest presented by b1BANK benefits the Brees Dream Foundation. The inaugural event will be held Aug. 10-13 at the Convention Center. Brees and the staff of the Brees Dream Foundation have been working with local tourism leaders to organize all aspects of the event. Partners include the Greater New Orleans Sports foundation, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and New Orleans & Company, as well as national partners Joola and the Kitchen.

In addition to the celebrity exhibition match, the NOLA Pickle Fest features 25 tournament quality PickleRoll courts, live music and VIP experiences.