Drew Brees Dons Disguise to Appear on Undercover Boss

BATON ROUGE – Walk-On’s restaurant announced that Founder and CEO Brandon Landry and Co-Owner/Partner (as well as legendary NFL quarterback) Drew Brees will be featured on the season premiere episode of the TV series “Undercover Boss” airing Wednesday, Jan. 8 (7 p.m. central time) on CBS. Disguised in wigs and state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup, the duo worked alongside Walk-On’s team members to “gain new insights that resulted in meaningful changes and enhancements for the brand as it continues to grow its nationwide footprint,” according to a press release.

“The undercover experience was incredibly rewarding as it provided an inside look at how our culture takes shape at each restaurant,” said Landry. “We’re at a critical growth point, looking to double our presence over the next year. Going undercover afforded me the unprecedented opportunity to address areas for improvement and make refinements so that we can continue on our strategic growth path.”

In the episode, Brees is disguised as a long-haired, bearded, middle-aged man named “Chris” who is starting his second career in the restaurant industry. For Brees’ mission, he works as a busser and dishwasher supporting Walk-On’s from-scratch kitchen team. Landry, disguised in glasses and a full beard as “Cal Griffin,” (a retired soybean farmer looking to start a second career) tackles two missions on his undercover journey, working as a Walk-On’s kitchen manager and as a seafood vendor partner. Along the way, they each get a first-hand look at the business model’s strengths and opportunities for improvement, as well as the personal and professional struggles of various team members.

As a result of their “Undercover Boss” mission, Brees and Landry said they have since reinforced policies at the company, including continuing the expectation of high standards from vendors – and they are looking into creating more diverse menu items for all lifestyles.

“It is not every day you’re given an experience like this – I became co-owner back in 2015 and wanted a chance to truly see how Walk-On’s has evolved by carving out a niche in the marketplace and uncover what we could improve on as a leader in the restaurant industry,” added Brees. “Undercover Boss provided just that. We’re always looking for ways to improve and zero-in on delivering an unmatched customer experience to our fans, and will continue to push the limits as we expand and innovate.”





