Dress for Success to Host “Shop for Success” Fundraiser Sale

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dress for Success New Orleans will open its stockroom doors to the general public to shop fabulous fashions at amazing prices while supporting DFSNO’s mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The quarterly inventory reduction sale is one of the ways in which the organization supports its programs and services offered to women in the community.

“Our quarterly sales allow supporters to shop guilt-free with 100% of proceeds benefiting Dress for Success New Orleans’ programs so our always free programming can continue to empower local women towards sustainable employment, benefiting their families and the entire community,” Lori Byargeon, executive director for Dress for Success.

Shoppers will have an incredible selection of new and gently-worn name brands to choose from, such as Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Calvin Klein, Chico’s, Express, J. Crew, Loft, Tahari, and Talbots to name a few. The sale is ladies’ fashions only, and will include dresses, shoes, accessories, and more with nothing priced over $25! All women’s sizes are available from 0 to 28.

WHAT: Dress for Success New Orleans Shop for Success Sale – Inventory Reduction Fundraiser

WHEN: Thursday, June 15 – 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 16 – 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 1700 Josephine Street, Suite 101, New Orleans, LA Enter through the parking lot on Josephine Street