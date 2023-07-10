Dress for Success Providing Free Outfits to Educators

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — As teachers and students prepare to return to school, Dress for Success New Orleans is inviting educators to stop by for its second Back-to-School Teacher’s Appreciation Week event. Any female teacher, educator or administrator can visit DFSNO to receive a complimentary suiting outfit.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-13 at 1700 Josephine Street. No appointment is required for this event, and walk-ins are welcome.

“We believe that teachers play an invaluable role in shaping the future of our community, and it is our privilege to show our gratitude by providing them with empowering outfits,” said Lori Byargeon, executive director at Dress for Success New Orleans. “Through this event, we hope to not only celebrate their dedication and hard work but also treat them with the confidence and professional attire they deserve. We are grateful for the opportunity to support these inspiring individuals who uplift and empower our youth every day.”

The event will feature high-quality, professional clothing items, including suits, blouses, skirts, dresses, handbags, jewelry and cosmetics.