DraftBottle’s Reusable Beer Bottle Available for Mardi Gras 2020

FAIRFIELD, N.J. – To mark the start of Mardi Gras 2020, CTL Investments LLC announced the immediate availability of DraftBottle, a new patented stainless-steel insulated beer bottle which unscrews below the neck so you can easily fill it with draft beer, or any other beverage.

“DraftBottle and New Orleans are a perfect match,” said Chris Lyons, inventor/president at CTL Investments LLC and DraftBottle. “I visit New Orleans frequently and I know DraftBottle is a smart alternative to the flimsy go-cups that most restaurants and bars provide. Its insulated body and secure, screw cap lid can keep ‘to-go’ drinks safe, spill-free and cold while enjoying Mardi Gras celebrations in the Quarter.”

Lyons had the idea for the invention when he wanted to enjoy a beer from his home kegerator in his yard, but didn’t want to use a cup/mug. “Plastic cups spill, the drink gets warm or flat, debris falls in and filling a glass bottle from a tap foams over easily.” Lyons added, “There wasn’t anything out there like it, so I filed for a design patent and off we went.”

Draftbottle is available for sale, with free shipping in the USA at Draftbottle.com.





