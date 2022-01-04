Dr. Toya Barnes-Teamer Takes Over Teamer Strategy Group

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Toya Barnes-Teamer announced she is the new owner of Teamer Strategy Group LLC, which was founded by the late Cheryl R. Teamer in 2009. It began as a company dedicated to advocacy, business development, event coordination, government relations, project management and strategic planning. In 2021, Barnes-Teamer assumed the role of CEO.

Under her leadership, Teamer Strategy Group (TSG) has expanded its services to include administrative management; strategic enrollment management; workforce development; faculty and staff training; leadership searches; board development and training; research, assessment and evaluation; and diversity, equity and inclusion consulting. The company serves both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

“TSG’s philosophy is to meet organizations where they are and help them to get to where they want to be. We partner with organizations who value integrity, boldness, honesty, trust, accountability, innovation, and a commitment to their stakeholders,” said Barnes-Teamer in a press release.

Barnes-Teamer brings more than 30 years of experience to Teamer Strategy Group. Most recently, she was a principal at HCM Strategists, where she provided expertise in state and system-level higher education research, policy, and cross sector collaboration. She provided technical support to organizations, systems, and institutions to support their goals and objectives, as well as developing assessments to identify barriers and opportunities to meet deliverables. Toya also helped to identify strategies focused on improving outcomes and closing equity gaps.

Barnes-Teamer holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Loyola University New Orleans and received her Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of New Orleans. Email Tbteamer@teamerstrategygroup.com or call (504) 939-3029 for more information.