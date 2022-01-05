Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria joins Louisiana Department of Health

BATON ROUGE — Dr. Paulette L. Grey Riveria has joined the Louisiana Department of Health as the regional medical director/administrator for the seven parishes of the Capital Region. Grey Riveria is a board-certified family medicine physician who most recently served as a consultant to the Office of Public Health, conducting a novel statewide assessment of healthcare worker attitudes and experiences related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Capital Region (Region 2) is one of Louisiana’s nine administrative regions that include all 64 parishes in the state. These regions, known as Human Services Districts and Authorities or local governing entities, are established by Louisiana State Law to direct the operation and management of public, community-based programs and services relative to mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and addictive disorders.

Prior to her research with the department, Grey Riveria worked predominantly as a primary care provider within the federally qualified health center system. She also has diverse work experience that includes utilization management and entrepreneurship, as well as global health experience in Ghana, India and Senegal.

Grey Riveria received her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University, a medical doctorate from Johns Hopkins, a master’s in public health from Harvard and a master’s in business from the University of Illinois at Chicago.