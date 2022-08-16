Dr. Norman C. Francis Profiled in New WYES Documentary

Photo courtesy of WYES

NEW ORLEANS — From WYES:

In a new WYES-TV documentary, Dr. Norman C. Francis will reflect on his life in a one-on-one interview. Archival photos, video and interviews with Francis’ family, friends and colleagues will document his career of service and leadership. The one-hour documentary, narrated by former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts, will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV, wyes.org and on the WYES and PBS apps. It will also stream for a limited time on the WYES YouTube channel.

Among those interviewed for the program are National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, former New Orleans First Lady Sybil Morial, former Mayor Moon Landrieu, journalist/historian Walter Isaacson, Xavier University president Dr. Reynold Verret, former Tulane University president Scott Cowen, City Council president Helena Moreno and Liberty Bank President Alden McDonald and CEO Todd McDonald.

As president of Xavier University of Louisiana, Francis advised eight U.S. presidents and earned more than 40 honorary degrees. As a civic leader, he co-founded Liberty Bank, where he remains chairman of the board, and co-chaired the Louisiana Recovery Authority after Hurricane Katrina while also leading Xavier’s hurricane recovery.

The documentary, titled “Dr. Norman C. Francis: A Legacy of Leadership,” is produced by Thanh Truong. The production team also includes associate producer Dionne Butler and videographers Lenny Delbert and Tom Moore..