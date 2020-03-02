Dr. Michelle Douglas

My core value:

Inclusive and Positive School Culture

We focus intentionally on the social-emotional and cognitive growth of faculty, staff and students in a safe school environment. Relationships are at the heart of all we do. We value celebration and recognition of our entire school community.

On Tuesday, January 7th, we enacted our school lockdown procedure for 6 hours while NOPD pursued two perpetrators in the Lakeview neighborhood. We had strong systems in place to secure the school, inform the parents, and maintain communication with law enforcement agencies. Our teachers set a calm and secure tone within their classrooms and continued to teach students and provide a normal school day within our classes. The level of trust and respect were a direct result of this embedded

core value.