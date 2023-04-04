Dr. Michael Griffin Named Affiliate Member of Daughters of Charity

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Michael G. Griffin, president and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers, was recently named an affiliate member of the Daughters of Charity order. The honor recognizes those who live a life of faith based on Christian values and who serve communities that are especially vulnerable.

The criteria for affiliation includes individuals who collaborate with the Daughters of Charity in service, going above and beyond expectations. Prior to 2019, DCHC carried the name of Daughters of Charity Health Centers.

For the past 15 years, Griffin has led the expansion of the health centers into communities that lacked quality primary health care.

“I have worked closely with the Daughters of Charity for 28 years, and continue to be amazed and impressed with their service to communities nationwide and abroad,” said Griffin. “I am humbled to be named an affiliate member of the Order. It’s an honor that I will always cherish and I will strive to adhere to the high standards which come with it.”

Sister Bonnie Hoffman, vice president for mission integration at DCHC, said she’s pleased that Griffin earned and accepted this lifelong honor.

“I have worked with Dr. Griffin for 15 years. He has compassion for those who struggle to access services, including health care, and who face other social barriers that make it difficult to provide for their families and maintain their health potential. Affiliation is a spiritual bond as well as a compelling desire to serve others with all of one’s ability,” she said. “As an affiliate, Dr. Griffin shares in the prayers and good works of the Daughters of Charity Community. He will be invited to participate in spiritual retreats and other gatherings of the Vincentiean Family – that is those groups who claim St. Vincent dePaul as an inspiration and guide. We recognize and support those who spend their energies and talents to carry on the mission of St. Vincent dePaul and St. Louise deMarillac.”