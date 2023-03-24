Dr. Leslie Sisco Wise Named President of Louisiana Orthopaedic Association

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Leslie Sisco Wise has been inducted as the first woman president of the Louisiana Orthopaedic Association, a statewide professional membership organization that was chartered in 1955.

Sisco-Wise is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a certificate in hand surgery. She serves as the section head of hand surgery for Ochsner Health. She is the director of the Hand and Upper Extremity Center for Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans.

Sisco-Wise earned her medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She then completed her five-year orthopedic residency program at LSU Health Sciences Center. She completed a one-year fellowship in hand and upper extremities at the University of California at San Francisco.