Dr. Kathy Johnson Named UNO President

Photo courtesy of the University of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 14, the board of supervisors for the University of Louisiana System voted to name Dr. Kathy Johnson the eighth president of the University of New Orleans.

“I am so thrilled by this news, almost lost for words. I want to thank you for your support through these experiences here and on campus,” said Johnson in a statement. “I’m honored, I’m humbled, and I can’t wait to get to work. Thank you.”

The University of New Orleans presidential search committee presented two finalists to the board — Dr. Johnson and Dr. Walter Kimbrough — after interviewing five semifinalists on the institution’s campus last month.

“This is a historic day for the University of New Orleans. Dr. Johnson’s qualifications are exceptional, but her unwavering dedication to the principles of education, her visionary leadership, and her passion for shaping the future of the university are well-aligned with the needs of the university community,” said UL System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson. “She is a visionary who will navigate through the challenges of tomorrow with grace and innovation.”

Supervisor Julie Stokes, University of New Orleans alumna, thanked the board and the search committee for their diligence during the entire process. She also expressed excitement from UNO community members: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to my new president at UNO. I can’t wait to see you make a difference in our city and in our university.”

Dr. Johnson has more than 30 years of higher education experience including both academic and administrative roles. She has most recently served eight years as Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’s executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer.

Dr. Henderson and Board Chair Liz Pierre are authorized to determine Dr. Johnson’s start date.