Dr. James Gray Featured on Jeff Chamber’s ‘Vision & Voice’ Video Series

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

The Jefferson Chamber is excited to release Episode 12 of the Vision & Voice: Engage 2020 video series, presented by Atmos Energy! The videos feature knowledgeable leaders in the Jefferson Parish community to share their insight on the latest happenings.

On this episode, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with Jefferson Parish Superintendent of Education Dr. James Gray on the reopening of Jefferson Parish Schools and the health and safety guidelines in place for teachers and students.

Click here to watch the video.