Dr. Ivan Miestchovich Economic Outlook & Real Estate Forecast Seminar Returns

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:

After a two-year hiatus, the Institute for Economic Development and Real Estate Research at the University of New Orleans will present the 31st annual Dr. Ivan Miestchovich Economic Outlook & Real Estate Forecast Seminar for New Orleans on April 7. The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the Sen. Ted Hickey Ballroom on the second floor of UNO’s University Center.

Speakers will discuss how the pandemic and hurricanes have affected the economy of the New Orleans metropolitan area, as well as the state of the residential and commercial real estate markets with an eye on the future.

The regional economy speakers for the seminar include: Louis David, vice president of the New Orleans Business Alliance; Michael Sawaya, president of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; and Jason Waggenspack, CEO of The Ranch Film Studios. Gigi Burk, broker/owner of Burk Brokerage Real Estate, will make the presentation on the residential real estate market. Charles Fontenelle, president of Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance, LLC, will follow with remarks on how changes in the insurance market will impact real estate sales, leasing and development. The commercial real estate presenters include Daniel Marse, commercial sales and leasing, Latter & Blum; Patrick Beard, industrial real estate asset manager, the Port of New Orleans; and Kirsten Early, partner and director of retail, SRSA Commercial Real Estate.

All attendees must pre-register by Thursday, March 31 (no registration at the door). General admission is $50 per seminar or $90 for both seminars. UNO faculty, staff and students can attend for free. Attendee check-in and networking begin at 8:30 a.m. The seminar has been approved for four hours of continuing education credit by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission.

To register or for more details, visit realestate.uno.edu.